Prep Schedule Jan 20, 2023

Jan. 20

Boys Basketball
New Plymouth vs. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
Parma @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.
Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.
Fruitland @ Payette, 7:30 p.m.
Adrian @ Jordan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Vale @ Riverside, 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Nyssa @ Umatilla, 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Four Rivers vs. Harper Charter, 7:30 p.m.
Ontario vs. Baker City, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Adrian @ Jordan Valley, 6 p.m.
Vale @ Riverside, 6 p.m. (PT)
Nyssa @ Umatilla, 6 p.m. (PT)
Ontario vs. Baker City, 3 p.m.

Wrestling
Gooding Tournament, 3 p.m.
Parma Invitational, TBD
Clearwater Classic, @Lewiston, 3 p.m.

Jan. 21

Boys Basketball
Vale @ Umatilla, 2:30 p.m. (PT)
Nyssa @ McLoughlin, 4:30 p.m. (PT)
Four Rivers @ Huntington, 3:30 p.m. (PT)

Girls Basketball
New Plymouth vs. Melba, 7:30 p.m.
Weiser @ Payette, 3 p.m.
Fruitland @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.
Parma @ McCall-Donnelly, 3 p.m.
Vale @ Umatilla, 1 p.m. (PT)
Nyssa @ McLoughlin, 3 p.m. (PT)
Four Rivers @ Huntington, 2 p.m. (PT)

Wrestling
Gooding Tournament, 3 p.m.
Parma Invitational, TBD
Clearwater Classic, @Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Skyview Duals, 9 a.m.
Johnshoy Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.
