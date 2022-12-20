Prep Schedule Dec 20, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 20Boys BasketballFour Rivers, @ Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m. (PT)Ontario, @ Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.Fruitland vs. Buhl, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballFruitland, @ Vale, 7 p.m.Weiser, vs. Vallivue, 6 p.m.Four Rivers, @ Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m. (PT)Nyssa Christmas TournamentAdrian, vs. Payette, 5:30 p.m.Nyssa, vs. Council, 7 p.m.Ontario vs. Ambrose, 2:30 p.m.Dec. 21Boys BasketballWeiser @ Melba, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballNyssa Christmas TournamentOntario vs. McCall, 2:30 p.m.Payette vs. Ambrose, 4 p.m.Adrian vs. Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.WrestlingFruitland/Minico/Snake River/South Fremont, @Minico HS, 4 p.m.Rollin Shimmel Tournament, @Pendleton, 9:30 a.m. (PT) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 8th-grader to sheriff, DA: ‘Ontario has disintegrated’ Coffee with a cop returns Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shuts down death row, changing sentencing of 17 people to life in prison Local teams crown 10 champions at Calhoun Classic Organizer touts students as integral to success of charity drive Dealing with a crowded jail Traffic stop leads to arrests for commercial drug offenses Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little joins in on TikTok ban NFL star born with facial difference to speak at global event ‘Bundle up’ and check out the sky
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.