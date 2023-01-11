Prep Schedule Jan 11, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 11Girls BasketballNyssa vs. Baker, 7:30 p.m.WrestlingWeiser @ Payette, 5:30 p.m.Fruitland/Nyssa/Parma, 5:30 p.m.Ontario @ Vale, 5 p.m.Jan. 12Boys BasketballParma @ Weiser, 6 p.m.Payette @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.Fruitland @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.New Plymouth vs. Treasure Valley Classical Academy, 4:30 p.m.New Plymouth vs. North Star Charter, 7:30 p.m.Vale @ Burns, 7:30 p.m. (PT)Adrian @ Huntington, 7:30 p.m. (PT)Girls BasketballWeiser vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.Vale @ Burns, 6 p.m. (PT)Adrian @ Huntington, 6 p.m. (PT)Jan. 13Boys BasketballFour Rivers @ Adrian, 7:30 p.m.Ontario vs. La Grande, 7 p.m.Girls BasketballNew Plymouth @ Marsing, 7:30 p.m.Fruitland vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.Payette @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.Four Rivers @ Adrian, 6 p.m.Ontario vs. La Grande, 5:30 p.m.WrestlingPadilla Tournament, @Parma HS, 3 p.m.Wendell Invitational, 3 p.m.Fruitland @ Kuna, 6 p.m.Oregon Classic, @Redmond, TBD6th Jaybird Memorial Girls Tournament, @Columbia HS, 3 p.m.Spring Creek Tournament, @Spring Creek, NV, 3 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Holiday Noon Snake River Vale Parma Crossover Prep Boy Hydrography Wrestling Riverside Mountain View River Eagle Girl Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 19 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Police arrest man who was wanted for attempted murder since December DA files DUII charges on city councilor, school board member Eddie Melendrez also facing 3 counts of recklessly endangering minors Fire, Police departments investigate RV fire Camping out at the grocery store? 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Board taps Maria Arámbula-Romero as Woman of the Year Board honors Allen Montgomery as ‘Agriculturist of the Year’ for 2022 Newspaper visits city officials over restrictions on free speech Board honors elementary reading coach as educator of the year
