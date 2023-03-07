Potatoes are the star of this Irish dish

Individuals who want to include boxty in their celebrations can try this recipe, courtesy of Chef Pádraic Óg Gallagher of Gallagher’s Boxty House in Dublin.

St. Patrick’s Day is a time to pay homage to Ireland’s patron saint and celebrate Irish culture and cuisine. Even though corned beef and cabbage is ubiquitous on this holiday, that meal really isn’t the most authentic Irish cuisine. There are plenty of other foods to dress the St. Patrick’s table if a person wants to dabble in Irish cooking.

Many cultures have a variation on the potato pancake, and the Irish are no different. Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake. Individuals who want to include boxty in their celebrations can try this recipe, courtesy of Chef Pádraic Óg Gallagher of Gallagher’s Boxty House in Dublin.



Tags

Load comments