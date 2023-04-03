This simple roasted potato hummus bowl is ready in under 45 minutes. Created by Lisa Lin, food blogger of Healthy Nibbles and Bitsis, it is a tasty, healthy meal that is featured by the Idaho Potato Commission.
Ingredients
Potato Bowl
2 pounds red Idaho® potatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic granules
6 cups sliced romaine lettuce
1 1/4 cups sliced tomatoes
1 1/4 cups diced cucumber
1/2 cup feta
1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives
Hummus
1 15.5-ounce can of chickpeas
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 to 3 tablespoons water or liquid reserved from the can of chickpeas
1 tablespoon tahini
1/4 teaspoon salt, add more to taste
Toppings
sumac (optional)
ground black pepper
chopped parsley
chopped mint
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange an oven rack to the center position. Line a large baking sheet pan with parchment paper. Set baking sheet aside.
Scrub the potatoes and dice them into 1/2-inch cubes. Place cubed potatoes into a large bowl. Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 garlic granules. Spread the potatoes on a large baking sheet pan and bake for 33 to 35 minutes.
Add all of the hummus ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth. Taste the hummus and add more salt, if necessary.
Build the bowls by adding romaine lettuce to the bottom of the bowl. Top with tomatoes, cucumber, roasted potatoes, hummus, feta and olives. Sprinkle some sumac, black pepper, chopped parsley and mint, if you like.
