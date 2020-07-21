VALE — Plea hearings have been scheduled for three from Ontario who were allegedly involved with a shooting death that took place in Malheur County in mid-June.
Angel Luciano Figueroa, 24, Jose Enrique Rodrigues Correa, 26, and Jasmine Herrera, 21, are all facing multiple charges, including two counts of second degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, first degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of first degree theft, hindering prosecution, second degree arson and felon in possession of a firearm (all felonies). They are also facing a misdemeanor count of tampering with physical evidence.
A plea hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 16 for both Figueroa and Correa.
A plea hearing has not yet been set for Herrera, who had multiple charges added on Monday. The Grand Jury decided that the co-defendants should all three have equal charges, according to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe. Herrera was previously facing felony counts of first degree robbery and hindering prosecution, as well as a misdemeanor count of tampering with physical evidence. Herrera had her court-appointed attorney, Doug Rock, withdraw during Monday’s hearing. Her next court date is scheduled for July 29, a status hearing to confirm that Herrera has had counsel appointed.
Bond amounts for Figueroa and Rodrigues Correa have each been set at $735,000. Herrera’s security was increased to $1 million.
The difference in the security amounts, according to Goldthorpe, is a matter of different judges setting the amount.
In the early evening of June 19, law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call from a residence on Clark Boulevard between Ontario and Nyssa. The call was a report of a deceased person. The victim was identified as Salvador Bahena Reyna, 39, who was declared dead.
According to Goldthorpe, the initial observation of the scene showed evidence of multiple gunshots having been fired near the victim’s body.
