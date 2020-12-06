ONTARIO

Two men accused of burglary on Nov. 20 for entering the Ontario Pilot Travel Center — where they had been previously trespassed — with the intent to steal, were arraigned on their indictments on Nov. 27; both remain lodged at the Malheur County Jail.

Steve Mauldin, 26, was arraigned on charges of felony theft and burglary in the second degree, and was remanded into custody.

Ryan Dennis Peck, who sent police on a foot chase eventually threatening one of them with a knife, faced more charges. He was arraigned on his indictment on Nov. 27. His charges were attempted assault in the first degree (a class B felony), two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with the intent to use it, escape in the second degree, two misdemeanor counts of menacing and interfering with an officer by interfering with lawful commands. Peck also had felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Officers ended up subduing Peck with non-lethal force, using a shotgun to deploy rubber bullets with bean bags.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

Officers did find evidence of controlled substance use, and Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero  described both men as “drug-addicted transients who are constantly stealing and trespassing.”

Mauldin is set to have a plea hearing on Dec. 9. Peck’s plea hearing is set for Dec. 28.

