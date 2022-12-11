PORTLAND — Cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are surging in Oregon, forcing hospitals into crisis mode as they struggle to manage heavy demand for adult and pediatric beds, health officials said today.

The surge prompted a stark warning from Portland-area physicians who have experienced, first-hand, how patients and the state’s health care system have been affected during the hospital capacity crisis: If people don’t start wearing masks indoors more, they put themselves and those around them — especially young children and older adults — at risk of severe illness, or even death.



