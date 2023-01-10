PB & J Popcorn Popcorn.org Jan 10, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Peanut butter and jelly is a classic pairing that never goes out of style. And now it’s a fun way to jazz up popcorn for both kids and adults alike. Popcorn.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yield: 4 to 6 servingsIngredients8 cups popcorn2 tablespoons raspberry jam1/2 cup white chocolate chips3 tablespoons smooth natural peanut butter1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries1/4 cup dried cranberriesDirectionsIn large bowl, stir together popcorn and jam until evenly coated. Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet.To small heatproof bowl set over small saucepan of barely simmering water, add white chocolate chips and peanut butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes or until smooth and melted.Drizzle peanut butter mixture over popcorn mixture. Sprinkle with strawberries and cranberries.Refrigerate for 10 minutes or until peanut butter mixture is set; break into pieces to serve. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Food Gastronomy Popcorn Cranberry Jam Tablespoon Strawberry Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 17 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Police arrest man who was wanted for attempted murder since December DA files DUII charges on city councilor, school board member Board honors Allen Montgomery as ‘Agriculturist of the Year’ for 2022 Eddie Melendrez also facing 3 counts of recklessly endangering minors Camping out at the grocery store? Hospital welcomes Ontario’s first baby of 2023 Want to see the Oregon-Idaho border shift? Either way, you can talk about it 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Newspaper visits city officials over restrictions on free speech Board honors elementary reading coach as educator of the year
