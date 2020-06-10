PAYETTE COUNTY — The Payette County Office of Emergency Management announced the beginning of a public review and comment period for the draft update of the Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The purpose of the public review period is to give residents of Payette County and interested parties an opportunity to review a draft of the Hazard Mitigation Plan update. Comments will be taken through
The Payette County Hazard Mitigation Plan describes natural hazards that affect the county as well as mitigation projects that could be implemented to prevent or reduce hazard impacts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires counties to update this plan every five years to remain eligible for federal funding for hazard mitigation projects. Since July 2019 the planning team has been working with the Payette County Office of Emergency Management to update the previous plan.
The planning team consists of representatives from local agencies, organizations, governments and groups, as well as consultant Northwest Management, Inc. This update project is funded by a Pre- Disaster Mitigation Grant from FEMA.
Once a final draft of the plan is agreed upon by the planning team and reviewed by all pertinent parties, it will be submitted to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and FEMA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.