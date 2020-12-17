EUGENE

Get ready for some Pac-12 after dark.

The Oregon men’s basketball learned it will play the late game in nearly all of its competitions next month, as the Pac-12 released the schedule of early season television broadcasts on Thursday.

The Ducks and California kick off the slate with a 7 p.m. contest at Matthew Knight Arena on New Year’s Eve. Into the New Year, Oregon and Stanford meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2. The Cal game will be on Pac-12 Network, while the ESPN family of networks will carry the Stanford game.

On the first road trip of 2021, the Ducks will play at Colorado on Jan. 7 at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. on FS1. Oregon’s only early game during this stretch will be Jan. 10 when the Ducks are at Utah at 11 a.m. on Pac-12 Network.

The final weekend’s schedule that was announced Thursday has the Ducks hosting Arizona State Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and Arizona Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Both of those games will be broadcast by the ESPN family of networks.

Also Thursday, the Pac-12 announced that the Jan. 30 Oregon at USC game will be on FOX and Feb. 6 Washington at Oregon game will be broadcast by CBS. Times for both of those contests will be determined at a later date.

The remainder of the December schedule includes home games against Portland Saturday at noon (Pac-12 Network) and UCLA Wednesday at noon (ESPN2).

