Owyhee Street named for now Wild and Scenic River

ADRIAN — The Adrian Elementary School is located on Owyhee Street in this modest community in Malheur County. While there are no palm trees swaying in the wind and no hula dancers along this street, Owyhee Street was named after a variety of geographic features in the region that received their names from the spelling used by British explorers for what Americans today call “Hawaiʻi.” Phonetically, “Owyhee” and “Hawaiʻi” can sound familiar.
Among the geographic features named “Owyhee” in the region are Owyhee County in Idaho; Owyhee Mountains in Idaho and Oregon; Owyhee Canyonlands in Idaho and Oregon; the Owyhee River in Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon; the Owyhee Dam (along the river) in Adrian; the Owyhee Plateau; Lake Owyhee in Adrian; and the Owyhee Desert in Idaho and Nevada.
The first published usage of the word “Owyhee” was found in an advertisement in the edition dated July 29, 1784, of Drewry’s Derby Mercury of Derby, Derbyshire, in the United Kingdom. Maps, charts, and other items from “Captain COOK’s laft [last] Voyage” were advertised to be sold on Aug. 14, 1784. Captain James Cook first visited Hawaiʻi – what he called the “Sandwich Islands” – in 1778; he died there, one year later in 1779.
It is not known with 100% certainty who named which geographic feature with the name “Owyhee,” but it appears that the Owyhee River may have been the first aspect of the region given that name.
On March 17, 1893, the Idaho Semi-Weekly World of Idaho City, included a news article that had been printed in the Silver City Avalanche in Silver City, Idaho. The news article indicated that the North West Company – a fur trading company active in the Oregon Country (today’s Pacific Northwest of the U.S.) – hired residents of Owyhee to hunt and trap animals in this region: “The stream now called the Owyhee river, was at that time alive with beaver, and doubtless the trappers plied their avocation to the headwaters of the stream. The topography of the country in the vicinity of the river is very similar to that of the Hawaii islands – a lava overflow – and, undoubtedly, some of the Kanaka [the name given to native residents of the Sandwich Islands] trappers, impressed with the resemblance, named the river ‘Owyhee,’ after their native island, Hawaii.”
In November of 1928, Idaho Gov. Henry Baldridge and Oregon Gov. Isaac Patterson were among four governors who sent letters of greeting to the governor and people of the Territory of Hawaiʻi, according to The Honolulu Advertiser dated Nov. 15, 1928. The letters noted the relationship between the people of Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Northwest. Governor Baldridge wrote, “According to current tradition, Captain Donald McKenzie, a factor of the Hudson Bay Company, brought three Hawaiians into this territory in 1819. These Hawaiians trapped along a tributary to the Snake [River], to which Captain McKenzie gave the name Sandwich Island River. Later the name was changed to the Owyhee River, and now the mountain range and surrounding area bear the same name.”
Other reports included details that three people – individuals originally from Owyhee who were employed by the North West Company – were sent by McKenzie into the wilderness for trapping, but never returned. (The Sierra Club noted in 1818; the State of Idaho noted in 1819.) These reports indicated that the river was then named to recognize the birthplace of these three people by others within the North West Company. In 1932, a newspaper printed an article that indicated that the river was named in honor of individuals from the Sandwich Islands who had been killed in the area by Americans Indians.
The North West Company merged with the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1821. These two companies had been competitors in the fur trade throughout much of Canada as well as in the Oregon Country (prior to the United States taking full control of the territory which now includes the State of Oregon). The Hudson’s Bay Company, founded in 1670, is still in operation today. A statement from the company indicates that it was founded in 1670, and that “we are North America’s longest continually operating company and are headquartered in New York and Toronto.” The company now includes several retail operations, including Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.