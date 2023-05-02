ONTARIO — As voters are sending their ballots in for the local Special District elections in their respective counties, the top leader in charge of statewide elections is stepping down. Shortly after noon today, Shemia Fagan announced her resignation as Secretary of State, the second-highest elected office in Oregon.

About 10 minutes later, it was announced that Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers will take over the role on May 8, until a new leader is appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek.



