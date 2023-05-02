ONTARIO — As voters are sending their ballots in for the local Special District elections in their respective counties, the top leader in charge of statewide elections is stepping down. Shortly after noon today, Shemia Fagan announced her resignation as Secretary of State, the second-highest elected office in Oregon.
About 10 minutes later, it was announced that Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers will take over the role on May 8, until a new leader is appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek.
Prior to being elected to her current role, Fagan, a Democratic lawmaker, served Senate District 24 from 2019 to 2021 and House District 51 from 2013 to 2017. She was a civil rights attorney prior to being elected as Secretary of State in 2020, according to the state’s website.
On Monday afternoon, Fagan issued a news release stating she was terminating her contract with Veriede Holdings, LLC, saying she has been consulting with the firm as an independent contractor, regarding the cannabis industry outside of Oregon.
Fagan said the company is owned by “significant political donors” of hers, and is regulated by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which she oversees and which was under audit by the SOS Audits Division.
Fagan said earlier this year, she began working as the contractor as well as teaching a class at Willamette University Law School to earn extra income. She said she “diligently followed the Oregon Government Ethics Commission’s published guidelines for private employment of public officials,” noting that she looks forward to the findings of the commission regarding whether she followed ethics rules and laws.
It was also noted that the Department of Justice will review the OLCC audit.
She went on to say that her mission is to build trust, and the first step to that “is admitting that I broke it.”
A news release today states that Fagan will continue on in her official capacity until Myers takes over.
“The Oregon Elections Division and Oregon’s 36 county elections officials are fully prepared to administer the May 16 Special Districts Election,” reads the release. “The Elections Division will work with counties to complete the normal activities involved with administering local elections.”
As far as Malheur County’s election goes, Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter said in a phone interview today, “it will not affect us conducting our elections. We’re all good to go.”
Ballots were mailed out last week and there aren’t many back yet. She was potentially expecting to see a big bunch come by mail on Wednesday.
“There were barely over 100 on Monday,” Trotter said.
The election is May 16, with ballots being able to be dropped in an official ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m. that day or postmarked by that day.
Legislative leaders already have reacted to the resignation in a statement this afternoon from Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, and Senate Majority Leader Kete Lieber.
“As elected leaders, we know that our work depends solely on our ability to hold the trust of the people we serve and represent,” it reads. “Secretary of State Fagan’s severe lapses of judgment eroded trust with the people of Oregon, including legislators who depend on the work of the Audits Division for vital information on public policy. This breach of trust became too wide for her to bridge. Her decision to resign will allow the state to move on and rebuild trust.”
Oregon House and Senate Republican leaders called for Fagan’s resignation on April 28 in light of admissions published in the Willamette Week regarding “major ethics violations.”
Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, issued a joint statement saying if Fagan’s actions weren’t a violation “then Oregon’s ethics laws are broken.”
Furthermore, Breese-Iverson said if elected officials aren’t held accountable, “democracy will die in darkness.”
Knopp further stated that the GOP has tried to work across the aisle with their colleagues to defend democracy and hold agencies and officials accountable.
“Democrats have remained silent, if forced to do so, we will move forward on our own,” Knopp said.
The duo issued another statement Tuesday afternoon.
Breese-Iverson said it reflects a level of corruption occurring in the state government.
"The level of abuse Secretary Fagan flaunted from her official position is just another example the extreme measures of one-party rule in Oregon,” said Breese-Iverson. “We encourage the Governor to use this opportunity to appoint a person who can restore trust and ethics in the Secretary of State’s office. Additionally, we suggest due diligence and thorough vetting in the consideration of potential appointees."
