CORVALLIS — Oregon State University has received $4.8 million from the National Science Foundation to help the United States close a big gap between the number of cybersecurity job openings and the number of qualified applicants for those positions.

The mission is important because without a strong workforce and a healthy pool of job candidates, government agencies, including tribal governments, as well as private sector organizations, are at increased risk of cyberattacks that threaten the safety of everything from the power grid to defense systems to individuals’ personal information, said the project’s leader Rakesh Bobba.



Tags

Load comments