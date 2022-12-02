CORVALLIS — Researchers in the Oregon State University College of Engineering have taken a key step toward improving the lives of patients with epilepsy by developing a sensor system for quickly testing their saliva to see if they have the correct level of anti-epileptic medicine in their system.

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the Journal of Applied Electrochemistry, are important because roughly 3.5 million people in the United States have epilepsy, including nearly half a million children, the authors note.



