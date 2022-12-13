SALEM — Officials with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have determined Oregon State Hospital (OSH) is now in substantial compliance with the findings CMS cited earlier this year.

OSH provides psychiatric treatment for adults from around the state who need hospital-level mental health treatment. The hospital provides care at two campuses: a main campus in Salem and a second campus in Junction City. Like other health care facilities, OSH must remain in compliance with federal requirements – including meeting state licensing obligations – to receive federal reimbursement when applicable. OSH is back into the normal cycle of survey by The Joint Commission and CMS and is not required to submit additional plans of correction.



