MALHEUR COUNTY — The free school meal program utilized by many families in Oregon is at risk of losing some of its funding due to post-COVID data collection challenges faced by schools across the state. This information was documented in a news release from Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon on Nov. 1.
The typical process of determining a child’s eligibility for the free meal program is done through sending household income forms home with the student “for families to fill out and return.”
The purpose of obtaining information also serves the purpose of determining eligibility for other programs not just the free school meal program.
The statement goes on to say that the household information from these forms, on a larger scale, is used to determine school funding.
During the height of the COVID pandemic, through an act of Congress, schools were allowed to make meals free to all students, which meant that the household income forms that required to be filled out were temporarily no longer necessary. Now that Congress has ended that waiver, it has become necessary to fill out and return these forms once again.
The statement also notes that with the rate of return of these forms being lower than in previous years, funding for other assistance programs including “other federal Child Nutrition Programs” could be lost.
In a phone interview on Nov. 4 with Alison Killeen, Interim Co-Executive Director of Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, said that collecting this data is very important.
“Schools don’t have any way of understanding the student body,” she said.
Killeen went on to say that while inflation “continues to rise” and be a problem for families, advocating for universal school meal provision is what is needed to ensure that students have the proper nutrition to perform well in school. She said that studies have shown when kids eat breakfast the outcomes include less absenteeism from school and doing better on tests. Killeen also noted that is it “super essential” for students to have “foundational nutritional support.”
“Statewide, this is going to be a big issue,” she said.
Malheur County numbers
The statistics for Malheur County provided by the Oregon Hunger Task Force in the county fact sheet compiled by the organization shows that people experiencing food insecurity in the county are 13.9% compared to 11.5% for the state. This number is even larger for children, showing that in Malheur County, the rate of children experiencing food insecurity is 19.1%, statewide the number is 14.6%. The total population in Malheur County is 32,105 based on the data provided, which reflects figures gathered in 2019.
An email from Killeen describes how “there are ten school districts in Malheur County plus the education service district (which does not have students).” This information is “slightly older” as the organization does not have the data for this year.
“For the 'big three' [Nyssa, Ontario and Vale], two of the three had all but their high school on Community Eligibility Provision (CEP, the federal program that allows schools to provide universal school meals) and the other had all their schools on CEP,” said Killeen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.