emerald ash borer

The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis), pictured here, also known as the EAB, is a destructive invasive pest affecting ash trees. Since being discovered in North American in 2002, it has killed tens of millions of ash trees in multiple states and Canada.

 USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

The Oregon Department of Agriculture recently requested and received approval from the Emergency Board for $550,000 to fund additional emerald ash borer response efforts. The Board operates during the interim when the Legislature is not in session to consider and allocate agency requests for emergency funds. According to a news release on Nov. 9 from ODA, the money granted will pay to support the State’s “slow the spread” approach, including:

• Surveys in and around the city of Forest Grove



