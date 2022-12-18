SALEM — Oregon governor, Kate Brown, on Dec. 13, made the announcement that the state’s 17 incarcerated people on death row would have their sentences commuted and that the execution chamber is to be shut down and dismantled. According to an article from Oregon Public Broadcasting that this space would be “repurposed.”
The incarcerated people who were formerly on death row will have their sentences changed to “life imprisonment without the possibility of parole” according to information found in the statement released from the governor’s office.
The commutations went into effect on Dec. 14.
In her statements on the subject, Brown referred to the death penalty as “an irreversible punishment” and “is wasteful of taxpayer dollars.”
Gov. Brown previously extended the moratorium on executions which was first instituted by former Oregon governor John Kitzhaber, who introduced a reprieve on all of Oregon’s death row incarcerated people during his tenure in 2011, stating that he believed the death penalty to be wrong on a moral basis.
The last execution to take place in Oregon happened in 1997.
Brown, having served two consecutive four-year terms as governor, the maximum amount of terms allowed a governor by Oregon’s constitution, will have these moratoriums extended by her successor, Tina Kotek, who was elected in the state’s most recent election in November.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.