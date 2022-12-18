SALEM — Oregon governor, Kate Brown, on Dec. 13, made the announcement that the state’s 17 incarcerated people on death row would have their sentences commuted and that the execution chamber is to be shut down and dismantled. According to an article from Oregon Public Broadcasting that this space would be “repurposed.”

The incarcerated people who were formerly on death row will have their sentences changed to “life imprisonment without the possibility of parole” according to information found in the statement released from the governor’s office.



