OHSU-PSU School of Public Health researchers collaborated with the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission to lead an unprecedented study that inventoried and analyzed the gaps in select services for substance use disorder prevention, harm reduction, and treatment and recovery, bringing health equity issues to the forefront in Oregon.

The data shows the state would need to double its services to adequately address the current health needs of Oregonians struggling with addiction and also highlights significant gaps in healthy equity, including access to services and availability of culturally relevant care.



