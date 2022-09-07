Purchase Access

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. This USDA grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.

“USDA applauds Oregon’s continued commitment to supporting our nation’s producers of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The projects funded will foster innovative research and new market opportunities within the specialty crop sector, while furthering USDA’s goals of creating a more fair and equitable food system and supporting local and regional producers.”



