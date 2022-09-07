The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. This USDA grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.
“USDA applauds Oregon’s continued commitment to supporting our nation’s producers of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The projects funded will foster innovative research and new market opportunities within the specialty crop sector, while furthering USDA’s goals of creating a more fair and equitable food system and supporting local and regional producers.”
Through the SCBGP, the Oregon Department of Agriculture is funding 15 projects. Among the projects, is a Northwest Cider Association project to address domestic market development and access issues that will benefit up to 80 Oregon cideries. The association will host a national cider conference, in-bound buyers’ events, media events, and promote Oregon Cider Week in order to achieve their objectives. Additional funded projects focus in areas such as pest management, food safety, and youth education.
“In addition to creating a more fair and equitable food system, Oregonians will use these funds to address the effects of drought and climate change,” said Alexis Taylor, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Director. “Projects like developing climate resilient vegetables and investing in the expansion of cover crop use is essential for the future of Oregon agriculture.”
The funding to Oregon is part of a total of $72.9 million in non-competitive FY 2022 SCBGP funding awarded to 55 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. The SCBGP funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. USDA’s support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets, ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops, which are vital to the health and well-being of all Americans.
The funding for the SCBGP grants is authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill and FY2022 funding is awarded for a three-year period beginning September 30, 2022. Since 2006, USDA has invested more than $953 million through the SCBGP to fund 11,331 projects that have increased the long-term successes of producers and broadened the market for specialty crops in the U.S. and abroad.
More information and the final specialty crop project list please visit: 2022 SCBGP Awarded Grants (pdf).
For questions regarding Oregon’s SCBGP program requirements or eligibility, please contact Gabrielle Ugalde at gabrielle.ugalde@oda.oregon.gov (503) 986-6473.
