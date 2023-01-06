A new report released by the United Health Foundation reveals that Oregon ranks as the 18th healthiest state in the country. The 2022 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report presents a complex picture of America’s health as a result of the lasting health effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report identifies mental health and drug-related deaths as key challenges facing Oregon residents. The state ranked 39th for mental distress with 16.4% of adults experiencing frequent mental distress. The state also saw an increase in drug-related deaths by 29% from 14.4 to 18.6 deaths per 100,000 population between 2019 and 2020.



