A new report released by the United Health Foundation reveals that Oregon ranks as the 18th healthiest state in the country. The 2022 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report presents a complex picture of America’s health as a result of the lasting health effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report identifies mental health and drug-related deaths as key challenges facing Oregon residents. The state ranked 39th for mental distress with 16.4% of adults experiencing frequent mental distress. The state also saw an increase in drug-related deaths by 29% from 14.4 to 18.6 deaths per 100,000 population between 2019 and 2020.
The e-report also identifies several improvements for Oregonian health, including:
• Decrease in smoking by 21% from 15.6% to 12.4% of adults between 2018 and 2021.
• Low premature death rate.
• Low prevalence of obesity and physical inactivity.
This year, Oregon ranked second in the Pacific Northwest. Washington ranked 9th and Montana ranked 28th.
For all states, rankings are based on four determinants that directly influence health outcomes: behaviors, social and economic, physical environment, and clinical care.
From the report:
This year, the Annual Report finds that the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic remain a challenge, especially for racial/ethnic minorities.
Racial and ethnic disparities widened in several measures of mortality. The pandemic may have exacerbated a longer-term increase in drug deaths and premature deaths, which respectively increased 30% and 18% nationally between 2019 and 2020.
The prevalence of multiple chronic conditions has worsened since prior to the pandemic, as have rates of cancer, arthritis and depression, and some risk factors for chronic conditions.
While the rate of frequent mental distress reached a new national high during the pandemic, the supply of mental health and primary care providers increased to their highest levels recorded by America’s Health Rankings. The uninsured rate also decreased and high-speed internet access increased among nearly all racial/ethnic groups, narrowing the racial gap.
The new COVID-era Disparities Survey collected direct insights from individuals affected by the pandemic. The survey found that the pandemic’s impact on the health and well-being of Americans differed by race and ethnicity. Notable findings include:
The percentage who lost friends and family members differed by race/ethnicity, with the highest rates among Black and Hispanic respondents.
While many Americans across groups experienced an enduring impact on their mental health and felt socially isolated, some factors contributing to those effects varied — as did the percentage of respondents who have resumed all pre-pandemic activities at the time of the survey.
The healthiest states were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Hawaii. Louisiana had the most opportunity to improve, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas, West Virginia and Alabama.
