Oregon lawmakers discuss highlights from recent session, talk about what's next for Senate GOP

ONTARIO — “How are we doing on the constitutional challenge on running for office again?”
Steven Fogelson asked Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, during a coffee hour with Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, at the Plaza Inn in Ontario on Wednesday morning.
The question regarded Oregon Ballot Measure 113, which passed in 2022 in all but two counties in the state. It punishes lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from holding office in the future.
Findley was among Republican State Senators who reached or surpassed that limit during this year’s legislative session by denying a quorum. It wasn’t a total walkout as in years past when lawmakers couldn’t be found in Salem in an attempt to stop bills from passing during the session. Findley said he denied quorum, but was still in Salem, attending meetings; the Senate District 30 lawmaker just wouldn’t go to the floor to vote, aiming to first reach a compromise.
Findley said the Senate has employed two lawyers and have requested the Secretary of State to make an “expedited ruling.” Until such time, the lawmakers will not be able to run for office. However, Findley noted that they also have until mid-September before they can do so for the next election season.
“We believe there were a lot of issues and there was no ability for us to appeal,” he said.
The GOP lawmakers denied quorum due to several bill summaries not meeting the long-established readability standards, which is an eighth-grade reading level on the Flesch Reading Scale. One of these bills was the hotly contested House Bill 2002, floated by Democrats. As originally introduced, it would have eroded parental rights regarding reproductive and sexual health-care for children under 15.
Another bill they sought compromise on was HB 2005, which took aim at Second Amendment rights.
Once he said he would deny quorum until the bills were fixed, Findley said he was then denied excused absences. He had constituents reach out to him and plead for him not to miss a 10th day.
“The oath I took to uphold the Oregon Constitution meant more to me,” Findley said.
Owens, who represents House District 60, explained further about the GOP Senators’ move.
“Denying a quorum is not a strategy, it’s a tactic to get into a conversation that the majority party won’t allow,” he said.
Both parties eventually found a way to move forward, which included ensuring bill summaries in future meet the standards. Furthermore, Republicans “re-established parental control in HB 2002.”
“Now a doctor has to notify parents unless two practitioners say “no” for the safety and well-being of the child,” Owens said.
“We took the ugly and made it bad,” he said.
The Senate GOP also succeeded in getting provisions stripped out of HB 2005 that would have made conceal carry a patchwork and disallowed gun ownership for those age 18 to 21.
Owens said he was encouraged by some to deny quorum or leave the House Floor.
“That is not my job to deny quorum,” he said. “We would have fewer numbers and tougher times, that is why I stayed.”
The 60-member House comprises 35 Democrats and 25 Republicans, with the 30-member Senate comprising 17 Democrats and 12 Republicans.
Owens joined his GOP colleagues in voting no on House Bills 2002 and 2005, but it wasn’t enough to stop both from making it to the final chamber for consideration.
The reason he voted no on HB 2002 was not because of the politics of abortion or gender treatment, Owens said.
“It was my own daughter,” he said.
When it comes to HB 2005, “there will always be a gun bill in Salem,” Owens said. But he could not support one that took away rights for and those 18-21 who can serve in the military but not use a personal firearm.
OTHER BILLS
The lawmakers celebrated several other successes in the session, and took time to briefly highlight these at the meeting.
Findley said this included killing Senate Joint Resolution 33, which proposed amending the state Constitution regarding equal rights in marriage.
He also noted the passage of Senate Bill 70, which modifies rules for residential rezoning of land in the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region; Senate Bill 498, which aims at keeping family farms in family business through a natural resource tax credit of up to $15 million; and Senate Bill 955.
“There is a crisis on our hands I was not aware of until January,” Findley said. “Farmers and Ranchers have an incredibly high suicide rate — 52% higher than other classes.”
He said SB 955 gives funding to the OSU Extension to set up a suicide hotline and prevention program for ag folks, noting that sometimes when a fourth-generation farmer or rancher is losing, “they may think the only option is draconian.”
Owens touted House Bill 2010, which is a drought package aimed at modernizing irrigation. It allocated $132 million toward “maintaining our agricultural footprint with less water,” and looking at what municipalities can do to stay ahead of the game. This includes getting some funding for the Owyhee Irrigation System which needs a 25% local match to access federal grants.
“Now the funding is set up so they can qualify,” he said.
House Bill 3164 will conditionally allow water right leases to split use of water in the same year and House Bill 3103 provided funding for eight more extension agents in Oregon to work with farmers and ranchers on test plots.
“We are going to learn how to do more with less,” instead of 3-acre feet.
A rural economic development package also passed which includes funding for meat processing, small business development, R3 programs, workforce housing and other needs.
VOTING AND REPRESENTATION
House Bill 2004, regarding rank choice voting system for federal offices, was also passed. While Findley doesn’t personally support it, he is happy that it will go to the citizens to ultimately vote on, noting that the majority party could have easily decided to take the difficult decision into their own hands.
When it comes to voting, Rob Cameron, of Ontario, asked the lawmakers about going back to in-person voting.
According to historical data, Vote By Mail was rolled out in test fashion for local elections in 1981 and tested in special statewide elections in 1987 and 1995, before the Legislature approved moving to that voting style for primary and general elections. The first primary by mail was in 1995 and the first general election by mail was in 1996.
“We’re never going back to the opportunity for in-person until we get more votes [in the Legislature],” Owens said. “We have to have 48 people say ‘yes’ to make it law.”
As that is not likely, the only other way to do it would be for a citizen to start an initiative petition process.
“Then put it on the ballot to get it to the people,” Cameron said.
Owens reiterated that it would have to be as grassroots effort.
Sue Cameron, of Ontario, was pressing the lawmakers about the kicker, saying that in the 26 years Oregon has had one, she’d only seen one check. Findley explained that due to the cost, the state won’t cut checks anymore, saying it comes as a tax credit the following year for those who file taxes.
“I’d rather have cash in hand,” she said.
Owens and Findley said they agreed, and tried to get a bill passed to do just that, but with no luck.
Local onion grower Paul Skeen, who was also attending the meeting finally said he couldn’t take it anymore.
“These two are fighting an uphill battle, constantly — I mean constantly. I’ve been there, I know what it’s like — it’s like Custer having one person when the Indians come over the hill. These guys, they deserve heaven for what they’re putting up with,” he said.
As far as going back to in-person voting, Skeen said, it’s not going to happen.
“The city of Portland can outvote the rest of us,” he said.
He noted that when Elmo Smith, of Ontario, was the U.S. Senator, Skeen told him one day that sometimes he felt like Smith was a Democrat. Smith told him he had to stay in the middle.
“Voting time comes, he wins 33 of 36 counties,” Skeen said. “And he lost by 150,000 votes. We are fighting a battle. The fact that they got anything done, and had to walk out for five weeks, man we oughta pat these guys on the back and tell ‘em — I appreciate everything they do.”
Following the meeting, Findley and Owens were meeting with Oregon’s Director of Aviation, who has been making it a priority to visit every part of the state. Kenji Sugahara and his team were in town to talk about the Ontario Municipal Airport, and how it could be better utilized.
Findley noted that he and Owens worked tirelessly for the people.
“Our goal is to educate folks on the other side of the mountain … because we’re not a one-size-fits-all state,” he said.
