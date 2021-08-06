Oregon Department of Transportation official says a boulder along I-84 by Huntington isn't sliding

HUNTINGTON — An Argus Observer reader, who drives a transfer vehicle from Boise to Hermiston via Interstate 84 three days a week, pointed out a massive boulder that he was concerned might be sliding down a slope right next to the roadway. James Reynolds was especially concerned on Wednesday following recent heavy rains earlier this week, after which he believed he could see more daylight through the crack in the slab than he could on Monday. The boulder is on the east side of the interstate between mileposts 344 and 345 on a curve right before the weigh stations near Huntington, and is right next to the roadway.
Reynolds told the newspaper that he called Oregon State Police on Monday, but wondered whether anyone had been out to look at it.
The newspaper reached out to Paul Woodworth, Oregon Department of Transportation Maintenance Supervisor for District 14 on Wednesday.
“We are aware of that rock,” Woodworth said on a voicemail. “We have been monitoring it for over a decade now, and we get these kind of concerns a few times a year. We have never seen any movement in it.”
The last time the area was surveyed was in February, Woodworth clarified on Thursday afternoon. At that time, the boulder “did not show any signs of movement based on survey measurements.
Still the matter was serious enough that he said they would dispatch someone to go take a look. Woodworth reported that a visual inspection was conducted and “they couldn’t see any signs of movement.”
“But, we will continue to monitor it,” he said.
