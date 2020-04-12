Many aspects of Mr. Davis’ recent opinion piece (In Other Words, April 5, 2020, ‘Higher traffic means an uncertain future’) are troubling.
First: We seem to frequently hear from Friends of the Owyhee regarding public lands policy. Who exactly are they? Let’s be honest, all indications are that the Friends are nothing more than a front group for the Oregon Natural Desert Association (ONDA). Maybe ‘Friends of ONDA’ would be a better moniker: same arrogant we-will-decide-public-lands-policy attitude, same wilderness-only philosophy, same funding sources (Patagonia et. al.), the list goes on. A Trojan Horse attempt to put a local face on a decidedly un-local organization.
Second: Mr. Davis’ expressed “shock” at the number of visitors to the lower Owyhee River, Succor Creek, and Leslie Gulch is surprising. Things changed dramatically about five years ago with the appearance of ONDA and its attempt to turn 2.5 million acres of southern Malheur County into wilderness. Then, as now, both Friends and ONDA promoted the Owyhee as if it were a destination resort. What did they think would happen? For Mr. Davis to complain that these areas have become “popular”, with the concomitant traffic and congestion, is disingenuous. His organization and its handlers in Bend bear much of the responsibility for creating this situation. And now they’re worried about what’s going to happen over the next 10 years. Again, what do they think will happen? After all, the Succor Creek/Leslie Gulch roads are to become one of the infamous “loop roads” created by Senator Wyden’s “Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act,” legislation conceived in secret, back-room meetings out of public view and with ONDA’s finger prints all over it. These “loop roads” are to be corridors around the fringes of a new 1.1-million-acre wilderness and promoted for “directed tourism and educational opportunities” by Travel Oregon. What can we suppose will happen once Travel Oregon begins promoting these “loop roads?”
Third: Again, I come back to why Mr. Davis is complaining about a situation largely of his organization’s making. Could it be that his request for “a better management plan” is simply yet another attempt to fabricate justification to gain the remaining 1.5 million acres of wilderness sought by ONDA? After all, the only way to prevent the public from “overloving” these areas is to close them completely.
If, like me, you value access to public land in Malheur County, you need to stand and be counted now, because the Friends and their friends don’t just want you to “leave no trace”, they want you to leave altogether.
Glen Atwood
Oregon Slope
