Do you like the hat? It answers the question, “Does Craig have WAY too much time on his hands, or what?”
You might think current circumstance is the reason I have too much time on my hands, but the sad fact is too much time on my hands has been my circumstance for years. Actually, Lovely Wife bought the hat at frozen yogurt shop in Portland’s airport. When she gave it to me, she said, and I quote, “I saw this, and I said to myself, ‘It’s Craig.’”
Truer words, right?
And the hat and mask together make me look like I’m headed out to rob Goober and Gomer at the fillin’ station. (Or like I’m employed at Wally’s Proctology Clinic and Live Bait Emporium.)
Which, I happen to think is the perfect lead-in to a deep discussion of normal …
“When are we going to return to normal?” I hear lots of people ask.
Well, despite all presidential claims that he can wave his tiny hand and normal will magically return, we’re going to have to wrap our socially-distant heads around the fact that Normal is long gone.
Normal went on the road with a Grateful Dead cover band. Normal went on a cruise, and the ship was taken hostage by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pirates. (There ain’t no ransom, Normal as we knew it ain’t coming back.) Normal retired to write a novel and spend more time with its family. Normal got kicked out of the house after a lover’s spat with Complacency. Normal went to the South Pole to commune with the penguins. Or put better, Normal is on an extended hiatus, re-inventing itself.
What now?
Well, Pablo Picasso said, “Every act of creation is first an act of destruction.” Normal as we knew it is gone. That’s the act of destruction. The act of creation will come after we get all this virus stuff worked out. (However long that may take.)
Thus be it ever. Normal goes AWOL every once in a while, because that’s the way the world works. Change is as inevitable as taxes, death and trouble, and the more drastic the change, the more severe Normal’s metamorphosis.
So, what will new Normal bring?
I don’t know. Maybe new Normal will find us learning from past mistakes.Maybe we’ll prioritize each other instead of money and possessions. Maybe we’ll be kinder and just a little more compassionate.
Yeah, and maybe flying monkeys will fly out of my nose.
It’s most probable that very much like Normal before COVID-19, new Normal will be messy and loud and flawed beyond belief. But time will pass, and we’ll get used to it, just as we’ve always done. Until, of course, another catastrophe or other circumstance causes Normal to pack its bags and hop a freight train. Or move to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. Or take a well-earned permanent vacation on the Oregon Coast.
“Still,” we ask in desperation. “What will new Normal be?”
Who knows? Maybe new Normal will see us all wearing masks. Maybe robots will do all the work. Maybe we’ll be forced to walk around with a 6-foot diameter hula-hoop attached to our belts.
All I know for certain is when new Normal arrives, lots of folks are going to hate it, and they’ll pine for the old Normal. But really, what was so great about old Normal anyway, except we were used to it?
The best advice I can give is enjoy the ride. The act of destruction is underway, let the acts of creation soon commence, and turn the page to life’s next chapter.
It’s really kind of exciting, if you think about it.
And if you’re scared, that’s OK. It’s a scary time. But we can take solace in the undeniable fact that the story of life itself is inevitably the story of destruction and resurrection.
And how appropriate is that for a column the Sunday after Easter?
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
