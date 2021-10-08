President Russell M. Nelson invited participants of the worldwide general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to listen for “pure truth, the pure doctrine of Christ, and pure revelation,” strengthen their spiritual foundations and make time for Lord.
Messages focused on Jesus Christ by President Nelson, General Authorities and General Officers were delivered October 2–3 from a near-empty Conference Center due to COVID-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and broadcast to millions of people around the world.
Seek Pure Truth, Pure Doctrine and Pure Revelation
Emphasizing that “absolute truth — eternal truth” exists, President Nelson, who is revered by members of the faith as a prophet, assured listeners during the opening session of conference that “what you will hear today and tomorrow constitutes pure truth.”
He also spoke of the power of the “pure doctrine of Christ” to change lives and help people stay on a path of righteousness. “There has never been a time in the history of the world when knowledge of our Savior is more personally vital and relevant to every human soul,” he said.
Seek for the Holy Ghost to help you “hear what the Lord would have you hear,” he said, saying that “pure revelation” would help answer the questions in listeners’ hearts as they feast on messages from the Lord through His servants.
Strengthen Your Spiritual Foundation
Using the example of the ongoing renovations to the Salt Lake Temple, which include major reinforcement of its original foundation, President Nelson emphasized Sunday morning the need for a solid “personal spiritual” foundations during these “unprecedented times.”
“If you and I are to withstand the forthcoming perils and pressures, it is imperative that we each have a firm spiritual foundation built upon the rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ,” he said.
The center of “strengthening our faith and spiritual fortitude” is the temple, which increases understanding of Jesus Christ, binds us to Him through sacred priesthood covenants and endows us with His healing, strengthening power. “And oh, how we will need His power in the days ahead,” President Nelson said.
Explaining that “the ongoing Restoration needs ongoing revelation,” President Nelson said that the Lord, through recent and future temple procedural adjustments, is “providing opportunities for each of us to bolster our spiritual foundations more effectively by centering our lives on Him and on the ordinances and covenants of His Temple.”
By staying true to temple covenants, “when spiritual earthquakes occur, you will be able to stand strong because your spiritual foundation is solid and immovable,” he said.
Make Time for the Lord
During the closing session of conference Sunday afternoon, President Nelson plead with participants to “counter the lure of the world by making time for the Lord in your life.”
“Make your own spiritual foundation firm and able to stand the test of time by doing those things that allow the Holy Ghost to be with you always,” he said.
“If most of the information you get comes from social or other media, your ability to hear the whisperings of the Spirit will be diminished,” President Nelson said.
We invite the Spirit by “fixing your focus on Jesus Christ” through daily prayer and gospel study, Sabbath day worship, partaking of the sacrament and making time for the Lord in the temple.
President Nelson then announced the names of 13 new temples.
“The Lord knows you and loves you,” he concluded. “He is your Savior and Redeemer. He leads and guides His Church. He will lead and guide you in your personal life if you will make time for Him in your life — each and every day.”
