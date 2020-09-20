Dear Editor,
I encourage even those who know who they will vote for president to review the Democratic platform on the internet.
A lot is in it that has not been discussed in the media, such as businesses having to give employees three months paid leave instead of a month and a minimum wage that starts at fifteen dollars an hour. This could drive small businesses out of business. I am most alarmed at the proposed changes to health care such as hiring thousands more federal persons to create a larger public health force, hiring more “community workers” to care for seniors, and especially advocating offering a cheap, health plan with no deductibles, with no estimated price tag, that would be administered by the agency that regulates Medicare and Medicaid and also allowing individuals to start Medicare at age sixty. Since Obamacare, each person gets only a specific amount of money to be spent on their care, called population health and the insurance companies that monitor Medicaid has to make money. Recently, some insurance companies got awarded twelve billion dollars because they “did not get the amount in Obamacare promised them” when they joined these networks. In population health, insurance companies make money by denying and and slowing the availability of health care. Again, before voting, know what set of ideas that each party espouses.
Sincerely,
- Judith Kirby,
Ontario
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.