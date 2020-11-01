Today is the perfect example of how massive the difference can be between belief and fact.
You see, many people are going to believe that because we futzed with our clocks a little last night, today will be an hour shorter than yesterday. But the fact is today is only a few minutes shorter than yesterday.
According to the National Weather Service, sunrise yesterday was at 8:23 a.m. and sunset was at 6:38 p.m. That’s 10 hours, 14 minutes and 31 seconds of daylight. Sunrise today was 7:25 a.m. and sunset tonight will be at 5:37 p.m. That’s 10 hours, 11 minutes and 50 seconds of daylight. A difference of 2 minutes and 39 seconds. The other 57 minutes and 21 seconds are made up.
Mess with time measuring devices all you want, the day is as long as it is. (And by the way, the reason today is a few minutes shorter than yesterday is because of the tilt of Earth’s axis. Which, in and of itself, is a massive miracle, but that’s another column for another day.)
The plain and simple truth is all we did was change the perception of reality — not reality, itself. It’s kind of like deciding three quarters of a gallon is a gallon for six months out of the year. Just imagine all the water we save, right?However, we’re not the only country that gets all freaky with time. For instance, China is roughly the same size as the continental U.S., but when it’s noon in Beijing, it’s noon everywhere in China. That’s because when Chairman Mao and the Communist Party took over in 1949, he decreed the entirety of China would have one time zone, in the interest of national unity.
Imagine the entirety of the U.S. being on Washington, D.C. time. Noon would be noon in Washington, but actually 10 a.m. here, but noon anyway, because politicians told you so. Belief and fact having yet another lover’s spat. (“He always leaves his dirty underwear on the floor.” “Does she have to nag so much?”)
That said, though, there are also some freaky anomalies when it comes to time here in the U.S. For instance, most of Arizona doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time and it used to be that parts of Indiana didn’t, either. And as those of us who live in northern Idaho and eastern Oregon know, some states have more than one time zone.
In fact, when I first moved to eastern Oregon, a friend in Montana relentlessly argued with me that I lived in the Pacific Time Zone.
“I live here, so I should know,” I said, certain that I had the last word.
‘No, that’s wrong,” she argued.
It wasn’t until a few days later, (We didn’t have Google back then,) when she called and apologized.
“I looked it up on a time zone map,” she said. “You’re in that little bump in Oregon.”
Yep, that’s right. I live in Little Bump, Oregon. (I’d jokingly advocate changing the name of our fair city, but given the way things have been going in 2020, I fear I might start a movement, and frankly, I don’t wanna live in Little Bump, Oregon.)
But getting back to time, all this futzing with clocks is nothing more and nothing less than a testament to mankind’s arrogance. Actually thinking changing a clock changes the day. The nerve!
Truth is Daylight Saving Time is just one of those things that we started doing a long time ago, and we just keep on doing, because, that’s what we’ve always done. (Like Black Friday or voting on the first Tuesday of the first full week of November.)
And that’s just the silliest reason for doing anything.
The day is as long as it is, period.
And thus ends my semi-annual rant against Daylight Saving Time. I shan’t relent until this scourge, this pox, this abomination is gone for good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.