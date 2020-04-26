As you may have noticed, I’m wearing extra protection today. Yep, it’s my fancy-schmancy bike helmet that’s so fancy-schmancy, it came with an instruction manual.
(Step 1: Put helmet on. Step 2: Adjust the adjustment knob thingy to comfort. Step 3: Clasp the clasp. Step 4: Get on your bike. Step 5: Don’t fall down.)
Actually, if you must know, the instruction manual tells you about the features of the helmet, such as the adjustment knob thingy, the honeycomb liner that makes a gawd awful eerie noise when the wind blows through it, and the magnetic clasp. However, none of that answers the question, “Why the heck are you wearing a bike helmet?”
Well, writing a column can be very hazardous. Scoff if you will, but just the other day, I tripped on a dangling participle and danged near broke my coccyx. And you never know when you’re going to get hit by flying BS (Which, as you can see, sometimes moves faster than the speed of light around here). Not to mention the scourge of rogue adverbs.
Bigly.
“And speaking of flying BS, Craig,” you impatiently grouse. “Is there a column in our future?”
Well, if you insist, you may recall last week I asked what became of normal, (it went bye-bye), and what’s going to replace it. (Who knows?)
Let’s discuss the “who knows?”
Unfortunately, the fact that no one really knows what’s to come after the novel coronavirus COVID-19 doesn’t stop people, mostly media people, from making all kinds of conjecture. The vast majority of which is dystopian (The world that will be left after the novel coronavirus will be a wasteland, where evil mutants will roam the countryside in dune buggies, plundering, pillaging and robbing the decent folk of their precious hoarded toilet paper).
(Imagine what a stink movie “Road Warrior” would’ve been if Mel Gibson was desperately trying to move a shipment of hoarded Charmin Extra Soft from a compound in the desert to a new compound in the safe zone.)
Getting back to conjecture, though, they call conjecture conjecture because “pain in the butt,” “waste of time,” and “utterly futile” were already taken (Conjecture being the nexus of those other three things).
That’s why I never pay attention to the news stories that begin with, “Experts say (this or that) is going to happen.”
Well, let’s qualify that.
If the experts in question are doctors, scientists, epidemiologists, or other public health experts, telling us what to do and what’s going on now, listen to them. However, it’s very important for us to remember no one; not the gasbags that roam from one cable news show to another, or the other gasbags on the radio, or even the scientists or doctors really know what’s going to happen in the future. It’s a crapshoot. We’re all flying by the seats of our pants now.
Here’s what we know for sure: Stuff is gonna happen. Some will be good, some not-so-good, and some might just be outright miserable.
And here’s where it gets really scary...
We’re on step fifteen in a journey of millions of steps.
Look at it this way; the world has changed drastically, leaving us standing before a long staircase.. Some folks want to stay where they are, hoping the past will return, yet knowing full well what’s behind them is long gone. Others will plod along as they always do. And still others will enthusiastically stride upward, anticipating the adventure to come. Interspersed in that crowd will be wise guys, who whine as they climb, “There might be dragons up there. Or tigers or bears. (Oh, my!) Some of the stairs might be broken, others might be slippery. ”I predict (this or that or the other) is going to happen on our way.
But no one, not the experts, the wise guys or any of the rest of us are going to know what the journey’s going to bring until we get there.
One step at a time, friends. One step at a time …
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
