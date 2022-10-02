CORVALLIS – Recent developments and future trajectories of the war in Ukraine will be the topic of Oregon State University’s Science Pub event at 6 p.m. Oct. 4.
The free event, which can be attended in person at the Old World Deli in Corvallis or viewed online, will feature a presentation by Sarah Henderson, an associate professor of political science in Oregon State’s School of Public Policy in the College of Liberal Arts.
Ukraine continues to defend itself more than seven months after the Russian invasion. Initially, many expected that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government wouldn’t be able to withstand the Russian military for a week, Henderson notes.
On the other hand, in the ensuing weeks, many political experts also thought that Western sanctions would be sufficient to cripple the Russian economy, undercut support for Vladimir Putin and contribute to potential regime change in Russia, she said.
“Neither has come to pass,” she said. “And while Ukraine has more successfully ‘fought and thought’ its military campaign, Russia still wields potent weapons with its control of energy supplies and possession of nuclear weapons.”
During her Science Pub talk, Henderson plans to discuss some unexpected outcomes of the war for Ukraine, Russia, and the West, as well as future potential trajectories for this regional war with global implications.
Registration is required to attend Science Pub in person or to view it online.
Sponsors of Science Pub include the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Old World Deli and Oregon State University.
