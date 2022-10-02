CORVALLIS – Recent developments and future trajectories of the war in Ukraine will be the topic of Oregon State University’s Science Pub event at 6 p.m. Oct. 4.

The free event, which can be attended in person at the Old World Deli in Corvallis or viewed online, will feature a presentation by Sarah Henderson, an associate professor of political science in Oregon State’s School of Public Policy in the College of Liberal Arts.



