Dear Editor:
Typically included in a person’s last will and testament is a directive on paying the decedent’s final medical bills. However routine and boilerplated such authorization may normally be, when I recently had occasion to update my own will, I saw fit to insert what I consider a just exception to the provision.
My exception reads, in part: “In the event that I die as a result of infection from the novel coronavirus known also as Covid-19 or from complications from said viral infection, the direction to pay medical charges does not apply, and I urge [my Executor] to demand coverage of those expenses by the United States Government,...or from another appropriate entity.”
You see, in the earliest days of the run-up to federal lawmakers’ passage of the first massive relief measures addressing the ongoing pandemic crisis, there was at least some lip service being paid to safeguarding the financial wholeness of patients and their families. The legislation that ultimately emerged, however, utterly fails to protect all COVID-19 sufferers against ruinous levels of personal debt arising from treatment for the illness.
Yes, fixing the problem will probably cost our nation another $600-800 billion as it rightfully picks up the entire tab for COVID-19 care. Any “savings” from shirking this duty would be entirely false. The resultant damage would encompass not only the near-term crushing of individuals, but also the soon-to-follow demise of “affordable” health insurance as deductibles, copays and premiums are spiked to the Moon, courtesy of COVID-19.
Today, I publicly shake my fist at the very notion that our government shouldn’t be covering 100% of everyone’s COVID-19 care, and I have a measure in place to continue shaking it, if necessary, from beyond the grave.
Rob Ruth,
Weiser
