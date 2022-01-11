Did you know that most thefts or burglaries occur in the middle of the day while you’re at work or running errands? Have you had something stolen recently? Do you want to keep from having personal items stolen?
Theft in the Ontario area has increased tremendously in the past few years. Theft or burglaries happen within 10 to 15 minutes. The thieves want to get in and get out quickly; therefore, anything you can do to slow them down is great.
Following are some tips to help keep you and your neighbors safe from theft.
Lock things up. Don’t leave keys, etc. in vehicles, and don’t leave bicycles unlocked or just lying on the ground.
Get in the habit of locking your vehicle and don’t leave valuables visible in your backseat. Instead, lock them in the trunk.
Install extra lights around your home and yard. Motion sensor lights are great. Thieves like dark areas so they are not seen.
Set timers on music and home lights so that it appears someone is home when you’re not.
Security cameras and doorbell cameras are very popular. You can see who’s at your door wherever you travel.
Get to know your neighbors. Watch out for each other’s property. Have a trusted neighbor keep watch while you’re out of town. You can also contact the police department and/or COP (Citizens on Patrol). They will patrol your area while your away. Leave a contact number in case of an emergency.
Alternatively, you can have another family member or trusted friend house-sit while you’re gone.
Watch for unusual activity in your neighborhood. Suspicious vehicles, anything out of the ordinary — report it.
Join Citizens on Patrol and serve the community by patrolling other neighborhoods. Applications are available at Ontario City Hall.
Verna J. Pike is the Co-Coordinator for Citizens on Patrol, a volunteer-based group that assists the Ontario Police Department with such details as patrolling the city. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
