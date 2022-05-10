Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following are a few.

• Not maintaining a space cushion between you and the driver in front of you.

• Driving more than 5 miles over the speed limit in a 25 or 30 mph zone.

• Not using your turn signal appropriately. Or, not turning your signal light off after use.

• Not stopping for pedestrians. Wait till they are across the street.

• Not jaywalking. There are usually crosswalks a short distance away.

• Don’t drive when tired, ill, or stressed.

We all share the roadways. It is imperative that we all use common courtesies to share the road. Ignoring safety signs and traffic signs cause deaths. Thinking it will never happen to you kills.

Be safe and watch out for the other guy.



Verna J. Pike is the Co-Coordinator for Citizens on Patrol, a volunteer-based group that assists the Ontario Police Department with such details as patrolling the city. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments