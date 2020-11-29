Oregon is one of the 50 United States of America. At 98,466 square miles, it’s the ninth largest state in the country. Its population of 4.3. million (according to the US Census Bureau), ranks as the 27th most populous in the country. It’s most populous county is Multnomah, (812, 855 people), and its least populous county is Wheeler (1,441 people. But they’re scrappy.). (Sorry. I had to throw that in.) Oregon’s most populous city is Portland (653,115 people), and its least populous incorporated town is Greenhorn. (Population: 0. Turns out no one wants to live in a town called, “Greenhorn.” There’s a shock.) There are an estimated 1.649 million households in the state, and roughly 1200 public K-12 public schools in 197 school districts. And finally, the county in which this column is printed (Malheur), has 30,571 people. (We’re few in number, but we make up for it by being incredibly intelligent. And we take loud, boastful pride in our humility.)
So, unless you’ve been living in a hole out by Greenhorn, Oregon, you know there’s a deadly global pandemic afoot these days. We’ve been constantly told it was under control and is going to magically vanish some fateful day, but the unavoidable reality is there are more cases and deaths now than there ever have been.
With all this in mind, let’s picture ourselves as the governor of this state of almost 4.5 million people. You have information from some of the finest and smartest scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and any other ologists you can imagine that deal with this pandemic stuff, telling you the best way to prevent a lot of people in your state from dying is to wear masks, limit gathering in groups and to socially distance. So you set policies for your state based on that information. And then what appears on your desk but a letter from officials in one of the least populated areas of the state, telling you they think you’re doing a horrible job, and your ‘one-size-fits-all’ strategy for handling this greatest problem of our time doesn’t work here in the boonies the way it might in the more populated areas of the state.
Such a quandary! Should you devise 36 different pandemic strategies, one for each of Oregon’s 36 counties, or is that too general, too? How about 197 strategies for each and every public school district in the state? Still too general? Well, how about 1.649 million strategies for each individual household? Then again, we can’t hold the adults in the household to the same standard as the children, can we? I guess your only recourse is to devise 4.3 million strategies; one each for every man, woman and child in the state, right?
The problem with this, aside from the obvious logistic nightmare, is the fact that when it comes to a communicable disease as contagious as COVID-19, letting some do whatever the heck they want while limiting the activities of others is like a public pool.
Picture said pool, and picture the people in charge of said pool designating one area of the pool as the urination area, and the rest of the pool as the non-urination area. It won’t be long before the whole pool is going to be the urination area.
Or if that analogy doesn’t float your boat, try this one. Let’s say you’re doing crafts with nine other people and one of those people is using glitter. How many people are going to have glitter on their finished product?
The folly of the U.S. handling of the pandemic to this point is the attitude that each state, county, locality and person should do as they wish. Current numbers belie the futility of this strategy.
Not to be difficult or anything, but ‘one-size-fits-all,’ is just about the best strategy for getting this under control. Goodness knows 327 million people on their own has been the definition of disastrous to this point.
