Summer brings visitors from near and far to experience all that Oregon has to offer. While many people think of Crater Lake National Park or Mount Hood National Forest as top destinations in Oregon, I don’t need anything beyond my backyard: I have the unique desert lands of the Owyhee Canyonlands.
The Owyhee is among the largest, untouched wildlands remaining in the lower 48. Home to more than 200 species of wildlife — including bighorn sheep, mule deer, greater sage-grouse, native fish, and the golden eagle — it also serves as seasonal habitat for dozens of migratory birds. Its web of waterways and pools that wind throughout rustic, craggy canyons sustain life in even the hottest months and attract rafters, paddlers, and other recreationists. This landscape is full of scientific and cultural wonders that have yet to be uncovered, and the area’s dark skies are quickly becoming a destination for those who want to see the Milky Way in all its glory.
These natural wonders provide a valuable contribution to Oregon’s growing outdoor economy, despite — or perhaps because of — their remoteness. People from all over the world enjoy the Owyhee for hiking, rafting, camping, birding, angling, hunting, and more across millions of acres of public lands and waters. Travel Oregon found that in 2019, $15.6 billion was spent on outdoor recreation and related expenses, in turn supporting 224,000 jobs. These long-term, sustainable jobs are a win-win for our economy, rural communities, and environment, especially in rural places like southeastern Oregon.
But there is no guarantee things will stay the way they are. Unfortunately, this beautiful region is vulnerable to various threats that could permanently mar the landscape. That is why I am calling on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to adopt new protections to preserve the best of our irreplaceable Owyhee Canyonlands.
In the waning days of the last federal administration, the BLM released a draft Resource Management Plan (RMP) amendment that will determine how nearly 4.6 million acres of our public lands will be managed for the next 20 years. The administration’s plan declined to protect any of the wildest places that safeguard the best wildlife habitat and vital watersheds; furthermore, it refused to help mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.
These lands, known as Lands with Wilderness Characteristics, include places like Cold Spring, Broken Rim, and Sand Hollow—all of which are increasingly popular for those seeking adventure and solace alike. The BLM plan will help determine the fate of southeastern Oregon and whether future generations will be able to experience all that the Owyhee has to offer.
I urge the current administration to choose a different alternative when they release the updated plan — one that will protect the wildest places so that the incredible Owyhee is not fragmented by roads and development.
I grew up with a view of Three Fingers from my bedroom window, and the first time I went to the Owyhee was when I was just two months old. Since then, preserving this area has been my life’s work. It is amazing what is in our own backyard, and now the BLM has an opportunity to protect this vital landscape for future generations to enjoy.
Tim Davis is a sportsman, a recreationist, and the executive director of Friends of the Owyhee and lives in Ontario. The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
