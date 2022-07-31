Purchase Access

Summer brings visitors from near and far to experience all that Oregon has to offer. While many people think of Crater Lake National Park or Mount Hood National Forest as top destinations in Oregon, I don’t need anything beyond my backyard: I have the unique desert lands of the Owyhee Canyonlands.

The Owyhee is among the largest, untouched wildlands remaining in the lower 48. Home to more than 200 species of wildlife — including bighorn sheep, mule deer, greater sage-grouse, native fish, and the golden eagle — it also serves as seasonal habitat for dozens of migratory birds. Its web of waterways and pools that wind throughout rustic, craggy canyons sustain life in even the hottest months and attract rafters, paddlers, and other recreationists. This landscape is full of scientific and cultural wonders that have yet to be uncovered, and the area’s dark skies are quickly becoming a destination for those who want to see the Milky Way in all its glory.



Tim Davis is a sportsman, a recreationist, and the executive director of Friends of the Owyhee and lives in Ontario. The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

