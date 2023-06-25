The Owyhee Canyonlands have been shaped over millions of years with little human interference, but as the population on the doorstep of the Owyhee has grown over 120% in 30 years so have development pressures and the cumulative impacts of climate change. The largest expanse of unprotected wildlands in the contiguous United States is in your backyard, the Owyhee - we have the opportunity to protect them for our future generations to experience them as we have.
That is why I am thankful to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for re-introducing S.1890 Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act on June 8, 2023. The legislation permanently protects over 1 million acres of the most rugged and ecologically significant lands in the Owyhee as Wilderness, while providing opportunities for increased economic health in Malheur County through recreation development by investing at least $6 million in feasibility studies, state parks, and recreational amenities. This version of the legislation will also place almost 30,000 acres of culturally important lands into trust for the Burns Paiute Tribe and establish a science-based grazing management and monitoring program designed to improve the ecological health of public lands while giving ranchers more flexibility in management.
This conversation has been going on for more than 6 decades. Oregonians, including Tribal nations, ranchers, sportsmen and sportswomen, businesses, and conservationists, like myself, have helped Senator Wyden craft this solution for managing and protecting this beloved area. The introduction of the legislation, although decades in the making, is just the first step in the Congressional process. We need community members from all corners of our county to come together and work to ensure this bill becomes law. Together, let’s protect the watershed that supplies the water to our farmland that grows our onions, the habitat our prized bighorn sheep, mule deer, antelope, elk, and upland game birds need to survive, and the recreation opportunities so many of us enjoy and depend on for economic opportunities.
Tim Davis is the executive director and founder of Friends of the Owyhee. The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
