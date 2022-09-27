As I write this, we’re 47 days away from the Nov. 8 general election — voters will elect candidates to all 435 U.S. House seats, 35 U.S. Senate seats, and other offices that vary from state to state.

As close as that sounds, in some places it’s even closer. “Early voting” begins 46 days before Election Day in Minnesota and South Dakota, 45 days early in Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming, 40 days early in Illinois and Michigan, and with shorter windows in most states.



Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

