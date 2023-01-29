There's no nice way to put this, so I'll cut right to the chase: Last night, my brother Mike collapsed and, as a result of a massive brain bleed, died hours later.

For obvious reasons, I considered taking a day off from my writing schedule.



Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

