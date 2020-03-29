A guy is driving down a country road when he notices a chicken running right next to his car.
(Neither the guy nor the chicken is racing to hoard stuff. Just thought it’s important you know that.)
“That’s one fast chicken,” the guy thinks. “Let’s see how fast he can go.” So he speeds up, and the chicken’s still running right right next to his car. Only now that the chicken is in full stride, the guy notices the chicken has three legs.
“OK, three-legged chicken,” he says. “Let’s see how fast you really are.”
So he hits the gas, and in an instant, the chicken runs past his car, across the road, and disappears up a dirt road in a cloud of dust.
Intrigued, the guy follows the cloud of dust until he comes to a farmer standing by a fence.
“Say, friend,” he says to the farmer. “I just saw the dangdest thing. A three-legged chicken was running faster than my car.”
“Yep, that’s one of our chickens,” the farmer says. “We bred ‘em specially.”
“Why?” The guy asks.
“Well,” the farmer explains. “When your wife cooks chicken, do you want a drumstick?”
“Sure.” the guy replies.
“And your wife wants a drumstick, too, doesn’t she?” The farmer asks.
“Sure does,” the man replies.
“And if your boss comes over for dinner,” the farmer says. “He’ll probably want a drumstick, too, won’t he?”
“I guess so,” the guy replies.
“That’s why we bred the three-legged chickens,” The farmer says with a proud smile.
“That’s great,” the guy says. “But how do they taste?”
“Don’t know,” the farmer replies. “We’ve never caught one.”
The preceding is neither allegory nor metaphor. I just figured you needed a good laugh, and that’s the funniest clean joke I know. (I know a poem about a guy from Nantucket and a real funny story about a guy who loses his keys, but like I said, that was the funniest clean joke I know.)
But wait a minute, I might know another clean joke…
As many of you know, my day job is at a pharmacy, and pharmacies are now what I like to call, “ground zero,” places. These places include (obviously) hospitals, doctors offices and primary care facilities but it also includes grocery stores, pharmacies and even gas stations. (You still need gas to get around, don’t you? )
I say these places are “ground zero” because they have to keep working, and as such, are mightily exposed to COVID-19. (I have a feeling we’re going to come to hate that hyphenate.) And because of those obvious risks, they have to employ some out-of-the-ordinary measures to protect themselves and you. This is where “social distancing,” comes into play.
In our store, we’ve placed tape lines in front of our checkstands and pharmacy counters at six foot intervals. (The CDC recommends we maintain a six foot distance in public.) This is done to protect us from you, you from us, and you from each other.
(Is there a joke in our future, Craig?)
Well, the other day, a customer got very angry and stormed out after I admonished her to step back behind the tape line.
Yeah, that’s the punch line.
OK, so it wasn’t funny, “ha-ha” as much as it was, “isn’t it funny how people react to stuff?”
Point is, the world up and changed on us in the blink of an eye, and we’re gonna have to learn to deal with that. But remember, it’ll be whole lot easier if we all simply try to employ patience.
And now that I’ve brought you down, this guy with a chicken on his head walks into a bar, carrying a case of toilet paper…
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
