Dear Editor,
I wanted to thank you for the encouraging article about the 2020 convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and how many in the Hispanic community were encouraged.
I also watched the entire program and was encouraged by the many Bible verses that helped show me how I can have joy despite the chaos going on in the world.
The convention program was definitely a highlight to my summer.
Many people do not have reasons to have joy, so thank you for bringing this beautiful program to the attention of Argus Observer readers. Hopefully many more can take advantage of this opportunity to be encouraged, and rekindle their joy.
Thank you again.
- Dwayne Werre,
Payette
