Due to Mr. Groundhog saying we should expect 6 more weeks of winter, I thought it would be good to address some tips and reminders for winter safety.
Slips, trips, and falls are one of the highest percentage of injuries caused to us. Due to ice and snow, there is a likelihood of us taking at least some type of slip or fall. To reduce the risk of slipping while outside, the proper footwear should be worn, and it is best to take small steps, stay well-balanced, and walk with your feet pointed out and like a penguin. Try to keep your hands free and out of pockets so that you can grab on for support or catch yourself if you do slip.
When going outside it is best to dress in layers, and especially have gloves and a hat to reduce the amount of heat lost from the head. If you are going to brave the outside weather, make sure that someone knows where and what your intentions are. A good recommendation would be to have a phone or some type of device to call for help if it is needed. If a person falls in the cold temperatures, it does not take long for a person to get hypothermia or the chance of some frostbite. If it is necessary to work outside a person should use caution to not overexert themself.
When we come inside out of those cold conditions, we can bring slipping hazards in with us by tracking snow and water inside causing surfaces to become wet.
Slips, trips and falls can happen on the inside of buildings just as easily as the out. Be cautious of any type of throw rugs, and if they are used make sure they have a traction type backing. Clutter and pets can cause a person to fall, having good lighting will make seeing these potential hazards much easier to recognize. Clutter can also catch on fire if it is near candles, or too close to cooking appliances. Beware of dish towels and packaging papers.
Due to the cold temperatures, different heat sources are used to try to keep warm. Portable heaters and baseboard heaters need to have a safe distance from any type of flammable materials, such as papers, curtains, furniture, and blankets. Space heaters should be the style that will shut off if it accidently tips over. During extremely cold temperatures, to keep pipes from freezing, open the cabinet doors to allow heat near the pipes and leave the water running at a trickle so that it is continually moving.
Early detection and notification are the best safety tools we can have, every house should have multiple smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector on each level of a house. It is not safe to use cooking appliances for heat sources.Many of these heat sources if they are not working properly will produce unburned fuels which become carbon monoxide, the gas that you can not see or smell, this could be referred to as the silent killer.
Taking a few precautions and staying safe will allow us to be ready to enjoy the nice sunshine and beautiful colors that spring will bring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.