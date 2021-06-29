The days of summer are a great time to get together with friends and family to enjoy the outdoors and open spaces. These are times to create great memories and in order to make those a reality we need to make good choices and be concerned about the wellbeing of others, ourselves, family and the environment. With the heat of summer and the limited moisture we have had, the fuels in grass and other vegetation are at dangerous levels of ignition. It only takes a spark to get a fire going.
Some of the precautions that need to be taken are:
• While traveling, do not let tow chains drag and cause sparks.
• Do not park in areas that may catch on fire from hot brakes, hot engines, or hot exhaust systems.
• If you decide to have a campfire, make sure it is in a well cleared area and the fire is in a controlled fire ring. Burn wood that is going to be enjoyable but not shooting sparks and embers all over. Enjoy the warmth and fellowship of others around the fire and when you are done make sure the fire is completely out. Soak the ashes with copious amount of water before leaving it.
July Fourth is a time to celebrate America and it usually is done by most with some type of fireworks show. The best shows are those done by professionals, and they are usually sponsored by a company or organization. Fireworks should be legal and safe. These are the types that are sold from June 23 through July 6 at the different approved retail locations around town. Legal fireworks are those that include sparklers, fountains, spinners, wheels and smoke devices. Illegal fireworks are those that are not sold in Oregon or at approved locations, these include firecrackers, bottle rockets, aerial shells, missiles, and rockets. Safety needs to be the No. 1 priority with fireworks. The Oregon State Fire Marshal reminds us to practice the 4 B’s:
• Be Prepared: Store fireworks out of the reach of children. Always read and follow the directions on the label. Place pets in the house, they are frightened by fireworks. Always have water nearby, either a garden hose or a bucket of water.
• Be Safe: An adult should always light fireworks. Keep the matches and lighters away from children. Use fireworks outdoors only. Light only one firework at a time and move away quickly. Keep children and pets a good distance from fireworks. Remember, do not throw fireworks or hold them in your hand.
• Be Responsible: Soak used fireworks in a bucket of water. Dispose of used fireworks and debris properly. Never re-light dud fireworks. Wait 15 minutes after they don’t light and then soak them in a bucket of water.
• Be Aware: Use only legal fireworks. Use fireworks only in legal places. Fireworks are prohibited on all beaches, state parks, and state or federal lands.
During a five-year span a couple of years ago. the amount of damage done by fireworks in Oregon alone has been: $4.9 million in losses, 36 injuries, 1 death, and 1,173 fires. Make this summer one to remember, and have a safe and Happy Fourth of July.
