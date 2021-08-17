About the year 1900, the people of Ontario passed an ordinance that helped organize a fire company for the purpose of providing effective and efficient firefighting in the city. The first fire company had 15 members. That fire company has grown to 34 members today. Today’s fire company is classified as a combination department that consists of 10 full-time and 24 part-time staff. This staff is a vital part of the community. They are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. They are farmers, ranchers, correction officers, construction workers, IT technicians, students and other service workers; some are even retirees.
Ontario Fire and Rescue represents two different entities that provide fire and medical service to the community. Those entities are the city of Ontario and Ontario Rural Fire Protection District. As stated before, the Ontario Fire Company was organized around 1900 and the Ontario Rural Fire Protection District was established in 1959. These two entities have worked together as one unit for many years to provide the funding and organization, in order to provide needed emergency services for those inside the city limits and others within the rural fire district boundaries. The city limits covered are about 6 square miles and the rural fire district is about 55 square miles that includes 4,500 homes and a resident population of 18,000 people. This does not account for any of the businesses and their employees in the area nor does it include people from the surrounding areas or the countless individuals who pass through our Interstate and highways.
Some of the Ontario Fire and Rescue members have been in the fire business for over 35 years, many having worked as both part-time and full-time for over 20 years. A large portion of the younger staff started out in the junior firefighter program and have continued on through the years and are now certified firefighters. The members are required to continually meet many state qualifications and certifications to be able to serve the community. These include: structural and wildland firefighters, emergency medical technicians and hazardous materials specialists. The staff answers the call for all these types of emergencies, averaging over 2,400 calls per year including more than 300 fires and 2,000 medical calls.
Ontario Fire and Rescue is part of the Snake River Valley Fire Chiefs mutual aid organization, which consists of 26 different fire departments in eastern Oregon and western Idaho. We all work together as a cohesive unit and depend on the assistance of each other on a regular basis. Since Ontario Fire and Rescue is the only full-time fire and rescue staff in Malheur County, they often respond outside of the district boundaries to help others because they possibly have more specialized equipment and trained staff on duty. Other agencies with which we work include: Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police as well as Idaho Power, Cascade Gas and vehicle towing businesses. This is why when emergencies occur, you will see it takes a village working together as a team to mitigate the situation.
The group of people in this organization train and work together to make somebody’s bad situation, better in whatever way they can. But they also receive great satisfaction in serving and participating in numerous ways in the community. They participate in public education programs with their mobile learning trailer at the county fair and at other safety events. They check and install smoke detectors in the fall. You will often see the staff participating in parades or serving breakfasts for the community and every year you will see us filling our boots helping to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. We feel blessed to be a part of this community and to receive all the support from so many of you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.