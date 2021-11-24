This time of year, we remember all we have to be thankful for: our freedom, our family, our friends and our health. Please also remember the safety of ourselves and others, so that we can enjoy this year of thanks and many more to come.
Often, we celebrate by eating meals with family and friends, but the preparation of those meals can be very dangerous. Cooking is the leading cause of residential fires and fire casualties. Thanksgiving Day has three times the average number of reported structure fires involving cooking equipment. Cooking can also cause multiple health hazards and injuries.
Having a good safety plan can prevent many of these accidents from occurring. The kitchen at times becomes a gathering place so take some extra precautions to make sure it is a safe environment. Following are a few safety tips to keep in mind.
• Keep a 3-foot safe kid and pet zone around any cooking equipment. They can easily brush up against hot equipment causing liquids to spill, reach and grab hot items and burn themselves, or pull hot pans or liquids down on them.
• Keep an eye on what you are cooking never leave it unattended.
• Keep the cooking area tidy and neat, clear of combustibles, such as food packaging, kitchen towels, or potholders, and wipe up any type of spills.
• Be careful not to wear any loose clothing that might come in contact with an open flame.
• Have a cookie sheet or the lid to the pot you are using to be able to quickly cover and smother any type of fire that might start. Slide the cover over top of the fire instead of just putting it over the top, this will sometimes cause the fire to spread out and over the covering. Turn off the burner as soon as possible. Trying to move the hot item or pan to the sink or a different location is usually more dangerous than just leaving it where it is and letting it cool down.
• Always have a type ABC fire extinguisher readily accessible.
• If the fire is too large and dangerous to control alone get yourself and family out of the house, close any doors possible behind you to contain the fire in smaller places. Go to your family meeting place and call 911 to get the fire department on the way.
Having a plan and practicing safe cooking behaviors will keep you and your family safe and allow for time and memories of what we are thankful for.
At times, some of us like cook our turkeys in the deep-fried gas pot burners. Even though we desire that crispy outside skin and the moist meat inside, this is one of the most dangerous methods of cooking. The National Fire Protection Association discourages this type of cooking. If you do decide to cook this way, make sure that it is done outside of any structures and on a good solid surface away from any combustibles. Have a good safe clear working area and the correct cooking utensils. Make sure that the turkey is completely thawed because a frozen bird when put into the hot oil can splatter causing burns or fire.
Have a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.