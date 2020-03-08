I’m a hypochondriac. The slightest thing, such as finding a mystery bruise or lump or even a pharmaceutical commercial can set me into a full “I’m gonna die” spiral.
For instance, the other day a pharmaceutical commercial sparked the following conversation…
“I think I have that,” I whimpered.
“Doubtful,” Lovely Wife said, not bothering to look up from grading papers.
“No, seriously,” I insisted. “ I have stomach cramps, and I’m awfully irritable.”
“Uh, that’s Tuesday for you,” Lovely Wife droned, still not bothering to look up.
“Oh, yeah?” I scolded. “You’ll be real sorry if I have that, and you didn’t take me seriously.”
“Seriously, Craig, “ she sighed, finally looking up. “You’re not menopausal. Change the channel. You’ll feel better.”
So I changed the channel, and sure enough, I felt better. Until another pharmaceutical commercial came on.”
“No, Craig,” she sighed before I could say anything. “You do NOT have plaque psoriasis.”
(Next time you see Lovely Wife, give her a hug. Living with me and the hypochondria dragon that resides in my pointed little head ain’t a picnic.)
So with that in mind, you’d think the coronavirus would send me and the hypochondria dragon into a full fledged tizzy. However, in a completely uncharacteristic move for me, instead of giving in to the hypochondria dragon, I actually took a few deep breaths, and I visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. I highly recommend it. Nothing quells the grumblings of a hypochondria dragon quite like solid information. Which the CDC website is silly with.
In a nutshell, The CDC says the virus is spread via droplets that those who have the virus expel when they sneeze or cough. (Otherwise known as sicko slobber. My words. Not the CDC’s)
They say we should wash our hands a lot, and do it for 20 seconds at least. (Try it. 20 seconds is a lot longer than you think.) They also say we should stay home if we’re sick, and basically behave as we do to avoid getting the flu.
And interestingly enough, the CDC says you should only wear a surgical mask if you’re sick, because well people may get a false sense of security from wearing masks, and more importantly, they’re more liable to be placing their hands near their faces to adjust the mask, and your mouth, nose and eyes are entry points for the virus.
The hypochondria dragon slipped into his cave, and curled up for a nap.
And then I did something stupid. I looked further on the internet, because I figured if a little information was good, a lot had to be better.
Well, my further research revealed the fact that the Trump Administration has been cutting the CDC’s budget drastically over the past three years, leaving the agency insufficiently staffed to fully handle crises like international outbreaks.
The hypochondria dragon stirred.
And then talk radio personality, Rush Limbaugh claimed the coronavirus is just the ‘common cold’ and Democrats were trying to use it to bring the president down. And then the president claimed the virus is a “Democrat hoax.”
The hypochondria dragon yawned and stretched bigly.
And the very next day, the president held a press conference, supposedly to ease the nation’s fear, and his bumbling, rambling, incoherent remarks did nothing but tick me off.
The hypochondria dragon breathed some fire, causing heartburn.
So, completely overwhelmed, I went upstairs and joined Lovely Wife, who as usual, was grading papers. But as I settled into my recliner, I suddenly noticed a nasty red splotch on my forearm.
“What’s this?” I wondered to myself. “Black Plague? Smallpox? Rubella? Oh, No! Cancer?!”
“You don’t have cancer,” Lovely Wife sighed. (She read my mind!) (Yeah, like that’s an accomplishment.)
She then wiped the splotch away with a tissue, and showed it to me..
“It’s strawberry jelly,” she said, rolling her eyes.
The hypochondria dragon laughed and laughed.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
