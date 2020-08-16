Everyone’s unbalanced, unhinged, undone, annoyed, put-upon, put-out; just plain mad.
Madness, madness everywhere!
These lives matter.
No, they don’t.
Those lives matter.
Nuh-uh!
No lives matter.
What the heck do you mean by that? How dare you say that. How dare you be so ignorant of my plight, my struggle, my annoyance, my battle, my pain.
I’m hated, feared, reviled. I’m hurt, offended, and outraged. I’m taken out of context, taken for granted, taken for a fool, just plain taken. No one in the history of mankind has ever been treated as badly as me.
This is unconscionable! Let me speak to your manager. I’m gonna post this online. Someone is surely gonna lose their job over this.
Not to mention …
Disagree with my politics? That means you hate the country and God. You want the country to fail, the troops to be killed, the children to be corrupted and the babies to die.
Disagree with me? Well, you’re just a racist, sexist, homophobic, trans-phobic, uncaring, unfeeling, inconsiderate, hateful ignoramus.
I don’t believe in God, I don’t believe in science. Global warming isn’t happening, Why must you be so greedy and closed-minded? Why do you hate the planet? Why do you hate Jesus?
The liberals, the conservatives, those danged fools who can’t make up their bloomin’ minds. The media, the president, the Congress, the Senate, the Supreme Court, local government, all conspire to destroy our community, our church, our neighborhood, our household, our family.
The feminists, the gun nuts, the gun haters, the gun owners, the danged foreigners, the people who don’t know how good they have it, who refuse to understand the rich people, the poor people, the white people, the black people, the brown people, the yellow people and the indigenous people.
And then there’s the statues, the monuments, the writings, the music, the television, the movies.
The checkered past, the even more checkered present. The wholly unknown future.
Systemic racism, codified systemic misogyny, systemic grumpiness, crabbiness, obtuseness and hatred weigh hearts down.
“Karens” and “Kevins,” are upset at people who fish while black, work while Latino, walk while young, exercise while Asian, picnic while Puerto Rican. They’re upset with strangers, delivering food or packages, mowing the neighbor’s lawn, fixing potholes, collecting garbage.
The logo on the side of that football helmet just won’t do. The images on the pancake mix and syrup labels are demeaning.
This flippin’ mask is suffocating me! I’m not going to wear it! You can’t make me! This isn’t Nazi Germany! I have a Constitutional right to breathe unfiltered air as I shop, I browse, I buy, I buy, I buy.
Just wear the mask! What? You want everyone to die?
This really shouldn’t take so long. Why do I have to wait in my car instead of the waiting room? Do you really have to take my temperature?
Technology dehumanizes me. Humans dehumanize me. Humans seem determined to steal my dignity. That idiot just cut me off. All I did was change lanes. Why did that psycho honk and flip me off?
Take… (Two, three four.) A… (Five, six, seven, eight.) Breath… (Nine and ten.)
Uncertainty is all around me. The world changes too fast and too much for anyone’s comfort. It’s confusing. What can I do?
“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again. Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things” (Philippians 4:4-8).
When all goes whack salad, it’s a good idea to consult the instruction manual.
