The statistics are eye-opening, and concerning. Only 24% of millennials in the U.S. understand basic financial principles. About half of high-schoolers say they learn about investing from social media. Fewer than half the states require high schools to teach financial literacy.

The stats may change in Idaho, however, thanks to legislation that has been introduced by Rep. James Petzke. House Bill 92 would require financial literacy courses in all Idaho high schools - public and charter.



Chris Cargill is the executive director of Mountain States Policy Center. The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent that of the Argus Observer.

