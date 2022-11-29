WASHINGTON – On Nov. 29, Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., shared the following statement after the United States Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects federal marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples in the United States of America:

“Nobody should face the gut-wrenching pit in their stomach with the possibility that some politically motivated Supreme Court justices might suddenly tell them that their marriage is no longer recognized. But the right-wing activist justices have made clear they are eager to inject their preferences into the most intimate parts of our lives and have specifically threatened Americans’ marriages. So bipartisan majorities in Congress are stepping in.



