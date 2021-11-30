With winter coming and temperatures dropping, the Malheur County Health Department reminds residents to take precautions to prevent serious health and safety concerns in the extreme cold. Preparing for exposure to colder temperatures can mean the difference between staying healthy and serious injury or even death.
When exposed to cold temperatures, the human body loses heat faster than it creates it. Lengthy exposure to cold uses up the body’s stored energy. It can result in a serious condition called hypothermia, characterized by an unusually low body temperature. Hypothermia is most likely to occur at very cold temperatures. However, it can occur at temperatures above 40 degrees F. It can happen if you become chilled from rain, sweat or submersion in cold water.
“Winter weather can cause many health-related injuries like frostbite and hypothermia. You can also get injuries from falling on slippery or icy sidewalks and paths,” said Jose Felix, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “Cold weather can put an extra strain on the heart. Make sure to dress warm, keep outdoor trips brief and take breaks when shoveling or chopping wood.”
Frostbite is another injury to the body caused by freezing. It results in a loss of feeling and color in affected areas. It often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body. Severe cases can lead to amputation. If you have reduced blood circulation or do not dress well for extremely cold temperatures you are at higher risk of frostbite than others are.
If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow, chopping wood or performing other hard work in the cold. Otherwise, dress warmly and work slowly if you have to do active outdoor chores. You can start overheating and sweating because the body already is working hard just to stay warm.
Health officials offer the following tips to help keep you and your family safe and healthy during extremely cold weather:
• Try to stay indoors when weather is extremely cold, especially if winds are high.
• Make trips outside as brief as possible, if you must go outdoors.
• When going outside during very cold weather, adults and children should wear:
• A hat
• A scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth
• Sleeves snug at the wrist
• Insulated and waterproof mittens or gloves
• Several layers of loose-fitting, thermal wear or material that “wicks” the skin
• A water-resistant or tightly woven coat
• Two layers of socks with boots or shoes that are waterproof and have flexible sole
Walking on ice is extremely dangerous. Many cold weather injuries result from falls on ice-covered sidewalks, steps, driveways and porches. Keep your steps and walkways as free of ice as possible. You can do this by using rock salt or another chemical de-icing compound. Applying sand or cat litter to walkways can also reduce the risk of slipping.
Remember: This winter, plan to wear warm clothing that covers your skin. Limit your time outdoors. If you get wet, remove any wet clothing quickly and put on dry clothes. Watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite among elderly adults and babies. Also, watch for signs in anyone drinking alcohol and others at risk. Seek immediate medical help if you suspect someone has hypothermia or frostbite. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in less than 30 minutes. Pets and livestock need a warm dry shelter, access to food and fresh unfrozen water.
To find more cold weather safety tips, visit https://bit.ly/3lgDjIb
